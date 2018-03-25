Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Crash on Garners Ferry Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is releasing the name of the person who died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The crash happened in the 8000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Watts said Antonn McRant, 42, was the unrestrained-driver of his vehicle. McRant was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 2:09 p.m. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt chest trauma due to the collision.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.