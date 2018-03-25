Gamecocks sweep first top five team since joining SEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Beverly Smith’s Gamecocks are already in the midst of a special season. USC at one point won 17 games in a row, needing only 21 games to reach 20 victories, and entered their weekend series with No. 2 Tennessee ranked No. 15 in the country.

The opportunity was there for Carolina to make a statement. They sure did at home this weekend.

After defeating the Lady Vols via walk-offs on both Friday and Saturday night, USC blew by Tennesse Sunday 15-5, winning by run rule after five innings. The series sweep is the program’s first vs. a team ranked in the top five since joining the Southeastern Conference.

At 5-1 in league play, the Gamecocks are alone in first place in the conference standings.

UT scored three runs in the top of the third to break a 2-2 tie, but the garnet and black answered back to score eight in the bottom half, followed by five more runs in the fourth.

The Gamecocks improve to 28-4 on the year and are a perfect 14-0 at Carolina Softball Stadium. The take the diamond again at home at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday against Furman before traveling to College Station for a weekend series with Texas A&M.