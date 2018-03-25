Gamecocks swept at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed just three hits, but Georgia capitalized on free passes and the Bulldog pitched allowed just four singles in a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks Sunday afternoon at Foley Field.
Carolina starter Ridge Chapman pitched three no-hit innings to start the game, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He walked Keegan McGovern to open the inning. McGovern moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Michael Curry. Curry moved up on a wild pitch and scored after a sacrifice fly from Adam Sasser.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the seventh as Sasser doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Mason Meadows’ sacrifice fly to right.
Carolina had a runner on base in seven of the nine innings, but did not get a runner past second base in any of those innings.
Chapman allowed just one hit in 4.1 innings of work, but walked five and gave up two runs with a strikeout. Parker Coyne pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
GAMECHANGER
Georgia scored a pair of runs in the fourth on a walk, wild pitch, double, wild pitch and sacrifice fly.
KEY STAT
Carolina was shut out for the first time this season in Sunday’s loss.
NOTABLE
- Parker Coyne’s ERA is now at 0.90 after allowing just one run in 10 innings of relief.
- Madison Stokes did not play in today’s game after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in Saturday’s contest.
- The Gamecocks allowed just three hits in the game, lowering the opponent’s batting average to .221.
UP NEXT
South Carolina starts a four-game homestand this Tuesday (March 27) with a 7 p.m. first pitch against Davidson at Founders Park.
