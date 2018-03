WATCH Staley: “We don’t have to play perfect to beat UConn”

Albany, NY (WOLO-TV)- South Carolina Women’s basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley shares her thoughts on her Gamecocks match-up with Connecticut. the Monday night. She candidly expresses her belief that the ladies need to control the tempo of the game, and play more fundamentally sound in this what many believe is biggest of all post-season games.