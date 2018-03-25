Suspect Surrenders After 4-hour Standoff at Lexington Co. Motel





LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A more than four hour standoff at a Lexington County Motel ended with the arrest of a wanted suspect Saturday night.

Deputies say James Slaton, 29, who was wanted on a grand larceny warrant out of York County, surrendered to deputies about 1:30am Sunday after being holed up in his Red Roof Inn room.

A deputy, acting on a tip, made contact with the suspect about 9:00pm Saturday. Deputies say Slaton,refused to talk or leave his motel room and made threats to hurt himself and law enforcement.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to reach Slaton again, a tactical team and negotiators were activated at the motel. Deputies evacuated several rooms around Slaton’s room and secured the motel property.

Negotiators eventually made contact with Slaton, who was in his room alone, and he agreed to give himself up. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.