USC embracing underdog role against UConn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WOLO) – In six tries, the University of South Carolina has yet to ever beat the University of Connecticut. But before the Gamecocks meet with the Huskies for the first time in the NCAA Tournament, USC’s rallying behind their past successes David going up against Goliaths.

Two-seed USC and one-seed UConn meet in the Elite Eight Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Times Union Center.