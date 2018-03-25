WATCH: Elite programs USC, UConn clash in Elite Eight Monday night

ALBANY, NY (WOLO) — On Monday, two of the powerhouses in women’s basketball clash for a spot in the Final Four. The Gamecocks and Huskies have combined to win the last five national titles. A win sends UConn to its 11th-straight Final Four, while the Gamecocks could go for the third time in the last four years.

The Huskies have won all six games of the series, including five in the Dawn Staley era. Two of the last four games saw the teams square off as the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the nation, including the Gamecocks toting the nation’s top spot in the 2015 meeting at Gampel Pavilion. When the two teams met earlier this season, the Gamecocks won the second half, but not by enough to overcome a dominant second quarter by the Huskies, who claimed the 83-58 victory on Feb. 1. For the Gamecocks, freshman Bianca Jacksonled the offense with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Senior forward A’ja Wilson posted a double-double (14 pts/16 rebs) to go with six blocked shots on the night. Wilson has faced the Huskies each season of her Gamecock career, scoring in double figures in each of the previous four games. She averages 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game against the Huskies.

The Elite 8 matchup can be seen at 7 p.m. on ESPN.