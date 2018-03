WATCH: UConn players praise Dawn Staley, USC program

Before Carolina and UConn face off in the Elite 8 Monday night in Albany, New York, ABC Columbia asked three members of the Huskies — Gabby Williams, Kia Nurse and Katie Lou Samuelson — to give their opinions on Dawn Staley and if she’s building something complimentary to what UConn head coach Geno Auriemma has built in his 33 years with the Huskies.