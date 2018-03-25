Woman Killed After Crashing Into Unoccupied Vehicle on I-26

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A woman was killed Sunday morning after she crashed into another vehicle.

The wreck happened in Lexington County near mile marker 106 on Interstate 26 eastbound just after midnight.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sydney Jordan Burnsed, 20,was traveling in the left lane when her car struck a stationary vehicle that had been disabled by a prior accident. The other vehicle was unoccupied when the collision occurred, according to Fisher.

Burnsed was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision, and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Fisher.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.