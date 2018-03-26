Deputies: Argument leads to Meredith Square shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies have arrested a man following a shooting in Richland County overnight.

Just before midnight, investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say deputies responded to the 200 block of Meredith Square where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies arrested Derrick Canady, 24, and have charged him with attempted murder.

Canady and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the incident, deputies say.

