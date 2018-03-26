One Killed, Five Injured in Orangeburg Crash

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)–One person is dead and five others injured after a car crash in Orangeburg County, say officials.

According to Troopers, two trucks collided while heading North on Fredcon Road Sunday around 12-30.

A passenger in one of the trucks was killed and we’re told that person was not wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies say the drivers of both vehicles and the three other passengers were all taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.