Report: children with autism less likely to get all vaccinations

(WOLO) – According to a new study children with autism are significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated.

The study was published in the journal “Jama Pediatrics.”

It found that 80 percent of children with autism received all vaccines recommended for kids ages four to six.

That’s compared to 94 percent for children without autism.

Some parents worry that there may be an association between vaccines and autism, but research over the years has shown no such connection.