School Board Member Resigns





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–A Midlands school board member abruptly submitted his resignation Monday citing health concerns for himself and his immediate family.

A spokesperson for Lexington School District One says Grady Harmon submitted his resignation to the board Monday.

The resignation came after other board members addressed what a spokesperson called “a situation with Harmon that had been brought to their attention over the weekend.”

ABC Columbia News contacted the district but no further information could be provided at the time.

Stay with ABC Columbia for further developments.