Sheriff: Suspects hospitalized following botched theft, I-20 car wreck





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two suspects are in the hospital after deputies say they crashed the stolen vehicle they were traveling in while trying to flee the scene of a crime.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the two male suspects were in the Two Notch Road Lowe’s, when deputies were alerted to the duo attempting to steal items before noon Monday by store employees.

The males jumped into a waiting truck and fled at a high rate of speed, crashing through a fence near the Monticello Road exit, deputies say.

The two male suspects are being treated at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital while a female was taken to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s headquarters for questioning.

Deputies say the stolen truck is registered in Berkley County and had other stolen items inside from other locations.

