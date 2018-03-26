Suspect Armed and Barricaded in Home Taken into Custody

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry Police Department has taken a man into custody after they say he held them at bay for hours forcing some nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

Authorities say they responded to a home on Silas Street just before 10 Monday morning after officials say a subject inside the home they say had mental health issues allegedly fired a shot inside the home. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) brought in negotiators in an attempt to get the armed occupant to come out of the home, but he refused.

Newberry Police say the man fired several more shots inside the home as they were negotiating with him on the phone for more than an hour. Authorities resorted to using tear gas to force the man to surrender and exit the home where he was taken into custody without incident.

The unidentified man has been transported to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital to undergo a mental evaluation.

Authorities say the public was never in jeopardy during what police have called an isolated incident.