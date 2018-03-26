Tickets Go on Sale for Jay-Z and Beyonce’ Tour at Williams Brice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets for JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ‘S the OTR II stadium tour Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21 are going on sale.

According to officials, tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26 at LiveNation.com via the Live Nation app, ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or at 1-800-745-3000.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.