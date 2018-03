WATCH: A’ja Wilson shares her thoughts as she finishes up as a Gamecock.

A'ja Wilson finishes up as a gamecock

Albany, NY (WOLO-TV)- A’ja Wilson completed her stellar career as a gamecock Monday night with a little over three minutes remaining in the SC loss to Connecticut at the regional final game. It was an emotional time for the 3 time SEC player of the year and 3 time first team All-American. The Columbia native spoke candidly about her time in garnet and black.