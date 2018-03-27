Clemson fires head women’s basketball coach Smith





Clemson, S.C. –After five seasons, Audra Smith’s tenure as the Tigers’ head women’s basketball coach has ended.

Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Tuesday that Smith will not be retained despite receiving a contract extension through the 2020-21 season back on July 18, 2017.

Through half a decade leading the program, Smith compiled a 52-99 record, going just 9-70 in the ACC. CU lost all five of their rivalry games to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks under Smith’s guidance.

Clemson finished the 2017-18 campaign 11-19 (1-15 ACC).

Radokovich said the following in a statement from Clemson Athletics:

“We appreciate everything that Coach Smith and her staff have done for our women’s basketball program and for our student-athletes, but the on-court results made this decision necessary. We have high expectations for all our athletic programs and we need a new direction and fresh perspective in women’s basketball. We wish Audra all the best moving forward as we begin a national search for our new head coach.”