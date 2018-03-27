Former School Board Member: Africans Should be Sent Back to Africa





Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–According to a spokesperson for Lexington Co. School District One former board member Grady Harmon Jr. submitted his resignation Monday after concerns were raised over a post to social media over the weekend. ABC Columbia News submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for that post which was a reply to a meme on the Newly Press Facebook page. The meme reads: “Why is it okay for every race to be proud of their heritage except white people?” In the comments below Harmon writes: “ “

Lexington District One released the following statement in response to the post; “

On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Lexington County School District One was made aware of remarks made on social media by former Board Member Grady V. Harmon. The board and administration were deeply offended by the comments, as the statements do not reflect the values of our community or school system. As a result, on Monday, March 26, the Board Chair and Board Secretary met with Mr. Harmon, shared the report received, and stressed their strong reservations about what was posted. Thereafter, Mr. Harmon submitted a letter of resignation from the board. Policy BC — Board Member Conduct states that the first and greatest concern for all board members must be the educational welfare of all students attending the public schools. It is the responsibility of each board member to represent the board and district to the public in a way which promotes both interest and support. In short, the board and superintendent wish to make it clear that Lexington District One is a caring community, which supports all learners. Our schools are a place where all our children can dream big dreams. Lexington County School District One believes all means ALL. It is the district’s position that based on swift action by the board and Mr. Harmon’s realization of the detrimental effects of his comments, the district can continue to move forward in its quest to cultivate a caring community where ALL learners are extraordinary communicators, collaborators, creators and critical thinkers.

ABC Columbia has reached out to Mr. Harmon for a comment.

In his resignation, Harmon told the board he was resigning for personal reasons which included that of his health and the health of his immediate family members.

