Gamecocks’ Duffy named SEC Player of the Week





COLUMBIA, S.C. – For her performance last week, South Carolina softball’s Tiara Duffy has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Duffy posted an impressive .636 batting average in four games to help the Gamecocks to a perfect week and a sweep over No. 2 Tennessee.

Duffy is the second Gamecock to be recognized by the conference office this season after Jana Johns was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 26. The senior is just the 12th Gamecock ever to be named SEC Player of the Week and the first since Ansley Ard in 2016.

The Rehoboth Beach, Del., native notably hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth on Friday night when Carolina was trailing No. 2 Tennessee 7-3 to spark the comeback effort that kicked off the sweep of the Lady Volunteers.

Carolina is back in action this week when it plays host to Furman on Wednesday on SEC Network at 7:00 PM ET. Live stats will also be on gamecocksonline.com.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.