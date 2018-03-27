Lexington County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in brutal beating

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sherriff’s department is searching for a suspect in connection with a brutal beating of a man in his 60s.

Officials say a man in his 60s was attacked after he went to get his paper from the driveway of his Wesley Ct. home on Friday morning. His wife found him in the road with significant injuries.

We need help from the community as we look in to the brutal beating of a man in his 60s.

Please watch this video for more info, then share it. #LESM #LCSDnews@wis10 @WLTX @wachfox @abc_columbia @thestate @ColaDaily @swlexledger @LexChron @CayceWCNews pic.twitter.com/G1siiDb4mQ

— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 27, 2018

If you have any information, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.