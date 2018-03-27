Lexington man charged for misconduct with minors





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County detectives have arrested a man in connection with two separate criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.

Officials say 69-year-old David Parker is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 11-14.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “based on information detectives have gathered during forensic interviews, Parker inappropriately touched and fondled two children at his home during the summer and fall of last year.”

Parker was arrested last week and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Koon said anyone with information about these cases or other potential incidents involving Parker should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.