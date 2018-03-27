Man, 31, identified as victim of fatal I-20WB crash





RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 31-year-old man was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as Marcos Aguinaga of Hopkins.

The incident happened around noon on I-20WB at mile marker 68.

Aguinaga as not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash and died as a result of blunt force trauma, Watts said.

