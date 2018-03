Meet Toad: The City’s Pet of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here is a friend Columbia Animal Services are hoping you’ll hop at the chance to bring home.

Meet Toad, this 11 month old Pit Bull Mix is the shelter’s pet of the week.

The folks at the shelter say toad is full of life and loves other dogs and children.

If you would like to give ‘Toad’ a forever home, visit the shelter on humane lane.