No charges to be filed in Alton Sterling death, Louisiana attorney general says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN/WOLO) – No charges will be filed against two police officers in the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday.

“This decision was not taken lightly. We came to this conclusion after countless hours of reviewing the evidence,” Landry said.

The officers’ actions were “well-founded and reasonable,” Landry said.