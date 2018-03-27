Police say high school student running to catch school bus hit, killed by car in southwest Charlotte





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – Police are investigating after they said a high school student was hit and killed by a car early Tuesday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Authorities said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Buckthorne Ridge Lane, near Youngblood Road off Highway 49.

Officials have not released the student’s name but said they were a student at Olympic High School.

A woman told Channel 9 her son was on the bus and witnessed a female student get hit by a car.

He said it appeared the girl had missed the bus and was running to catch it at the next stop when she was struck, though police and CMS officials have not confirmed that.

School district officials said counseling support will be available to students at the school.

Police blocked off Youngblood Road between Buckthorne Ridge Lane and Daufuskie Drive while they investigate.

