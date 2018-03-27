Special Olympics Rallies to ‘End the R Word’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Special Olympics Athletes, friends and family rallied at the State House…putting an end to the r-word.

Hundreds gathered at the State House Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the “Special Olympics of South Carolina” by no longer using a word demeaning to those thriving with mental challenges.

Organizers say more than 2 thousand students, parents and faculty from across the state attended the rally in full support of the effort.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year round competition for nearly 25 thousand children and adults in our state.