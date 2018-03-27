WATCH: A’ja Wilson says goodbye to the Gamecocks

ALBANY, NY (WOLO) — Monday’s loss to the top-seeded UConn was All-American A’ja Wilson’s last game in a Carolina uniform.

The National Champion scored 27 points and put in 8 rebounds in her farewell.

Thank you everyone for the messages, tweets, the prayers and the support! It’s truly appreciated it ❤️ I wish I could respond to all but thanks again! It’s been one heck of a ride in Garnet & Black 🙏🏽 — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 27, 2018

She leaves USC as the program’s all-time leading scorer and the only basketball player in the history of the SEC to be named the league’s player of the year three times.