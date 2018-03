WATCH: Dawn Staley Reflects on A’ja Wilson and her team’s season

Albany, NY (WOLO-TV)- For USC women’s head coach this season was a success. Although it abruptly ended Monday night in a defeat to Connecticut, she remained optimistic and pleased with the season that went farther than many expected. A record setting fourth SEC Championship, and a future WNBA first round pick, who she feels is the greatest athlete in South Carolina history, completing her collegiate career.