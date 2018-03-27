Wilson Tabbed USBWA First-Team All-American





COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior standout A’ja Wilson has been selected to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America First Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

The forward, who was tabbed a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday, earned the national honor from the USBWA for the third-straight season.

UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson, Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, Louisville’s Asia Durr and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu rounded out the list of student-athletes to land on the USBWA All-America First Team.

Wilson closed her decorated career at Carolina with a dominant senior campaign, leading the SEC in points (22.6) and blocks (3.2) per contest. The Hopkins, S.C., native’s career-high 11.9 rebounds per game ranked third in the conference, and her 24 double-doubles stood as the second-best single-season mark in program history.

Carolina reached the NCAA Elite Eight in three of Wilson’s four years in Columbia in a stretch highlighted by the program’s first NCAA National Championship in 2017. The Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament each season during her career and finished atop the league regular-season standings in her first three years at Carolina.

Wilson ends her time with the Gamecocks as the school’s leader in career points (2,389) and blocks (363). The senior became the league’s first three-time SEC Player of the Year earlier this season, and she was selected as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018.

USBWA All-America First Team

Asia Durr, Louisville

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

USBWA All-America Second Team

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Jordin Canada, UCLA

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Gabby Williams, UConn

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.