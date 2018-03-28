2 Gamecocks to transfer from basketball program

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — USC announced today that Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia and Khadim Gueye will be transferring from the program.

“We want to thank both KG and Ibby for everything they have done for our program and we wish them well in their futures on and off the court,” stated head coach Frank Martin.

Doumbia, a forward, originally from Mali, appeared in 12 games this season totaling eight points and 10 rebounds. The last game he played in was versus Tennessee on Feb. 13. Gueye was also a forward.

The two players departure opens up three scholarships as Carolina finishes the 2018 recruiting period.