I-26 shutdown in both directions, Deputies dealing with armed suspect, expect delays

A tactical team and negotiators have just arrived. We have established contact with the armed subject via cell phone. LCSD/Twitter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of an armed suspect along Interstate 26 Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from LCSD, the interstate is currently shutdown in both directions near exit 113.

The suspect is refusing to exit the vehicle.

#BREAKING: I-26 shutdown in both directions just east of exit 113 after a pursuit ended. Armed subject is refusing to get out of his car. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/Jmyshp2Tzs — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 28, 2018

A tactical team and negotiators are on the scene.

Deputies say the have made contact with the suspect via cell phone.

