4 deputies placed on leave following I-26 shooting

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Sheriff Jay Koon announced that four Lexington County deputies are being placed on paid administrative leave following the I-26 incident earlier today (3/28).

Officials say it is standard procedure for deputies to be placed on leave following a shooting while SLED investigates.

