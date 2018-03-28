4 deputies placed on leave following I-26 shooting

Jacqueline Lawson,

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Sheriff Jay Koon announced that four Lexington County deputies are being placed on paid administrative leave following the I-26 incident earlier today (3/28).

Officials say it is standard procedure for deputies to be placed on leave following a shooting while SLED investigates.

Share

Related

Authorities searching for thieves caught-on-camera...
Suspect with outstanding warrant found hiding in a...
UPDATE: Suspect dead in I-26 chase, stand-off with...
Lexington County Sheriff’s Office needs help...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android