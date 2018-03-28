Authorities searching for thieves caught-on-camera stealing Ford 4X4

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have released surveillance video of what they say shows at least two suspects stealing a pickup truck.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. on Monday, March 26 in the 3200 block of Highway 15 South.

A gray in color 2002 Ford 4X4 was stolen.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a late model dark in color Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer Thomas at (803) 436-2002 or CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

