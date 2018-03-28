Body Camera Video Shows Constable Firing at Moving Car

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – Body camera video from a South Carolina police officer shows a volunteer constable firing his gun at a car as the driver hits a police cruiser and then drives away from a traffic stop.

The Florence Police Department released the video Tuesday after Mayor Stephen Wukela called the Saturday night shooting troubling.

The video shows the driver refusing to get out after officers said they smelled marijuana. He then puts his car in reverse and constable Christopher Bachochin steps back and fires as the car hits a police cruiser and drives off.

The State Law Enforcement Division’s training strongly discourages officers from shooting at moving cars because they are hard targets to hit and bullets can strike other people. Instead, authorities suggest getting out of the way.

The driver was wounded and was released from the hospital Monday