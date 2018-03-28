Democratic SC Governor Hopeful Marguerite Willis Picks Running Mate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Democrat hoping to become South Carolina’s next governor has announced a state lawmaker as her running mate in this year’s election.

Florence attorney Marguerite Willis said Tuesday on Twitter that she had selected state Sen. John Scott as her pick for lieutenant governor. Scott has represented Columbia in the state Senate since 2009. He previously served nearly two decades in the state House.

This year marks the first time that candidates for South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor will run on the same ticket.

Gov. Henry McMaster has picked Upstate businesswoman and a political newcomer Pamela Evette as his running mate. No other candidates have announced their selections.