Edgefield Police Searching for Missing Teen





Edgefield, S.C. (WOLO)– The Edgefield Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15 year old Makai Alyvia Blassinggame.

Investigators say she has been missing for more than a week.

Police say she is around 5’7″ and weighs 180lbs.

According to police she left her home on March 19th and is considered to be a runaway.

If you know where she is call the Edgefield Police Department at 803-637-5337 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.