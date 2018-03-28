Gamecocks host Furman in homestand finale

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — The Gamecocks hope to extend their winning streak tonight as they host Furman before hitting the road for a weekend series in College Station.

USC is 28-4 this season, and is coming off of a three game series in which they swept number two overall Tennessee. They are now ranked number nine nationally.

Furman is 24-9 this season ,and is coming off of a 3-game skid on the road against UNC Greensboro.

Carolina will look to move to 15-0 at home on the season with a win tonight. The game will be played at 7pm and will air on SEC Network.