Lexington County Coroner ID’S Suspect in 1-26 Standoff





LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the suspect in a standoff on 1-26 with police Wednesday. Deputies say the suspect was armed.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 29 year old Robert B. Shaw, of West Columbia was pronounced dead at an area hospital as a result of injuries sustained when shots were fired by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Deputies.

In accordance with standard procedure, the shooting incident is being investigated by SLED, says the coroner.

–ORIGINAL STORY–

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of an armed subject along Interstate 26 Wednesday morning – that stand-off has ended.

During the stand-off multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene where authorities say the subject was struck multiple times by deputies.

The subject was wanted on a failure to appear in General Sessions court warrant; Those original charges for the case include: – unlawful carry of a pistol -possession of a weapon by convicted felon -failure to stop for blue lights.

According to a tweet from LCSD, the interstate was shutdown in both directions near exit 113 for several hours.

Some lanes in the area reopened

UPDATE — I-26 Eastbound at the 113 mm now has one lane open. 2 lanes on the eastbound side will continue to be closed over the next couple of hours. Eastbound I-26 traffic in this area should expect delays. https://t.co/7Vyqa6KGrF — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) March 28, 2018

A tactical team and negotiators were on the scene trying to make contact with the suspect via cell phone, but the suspect refused to leave the vehicle.

#UPDATE: Armed subject refusing to get out of his car on I-26 east is wanted on a failure to appear in General Sessions court warrant. Those original charges include:

-unlawful carry of a pistol

-possession of a weapon by convicted felon

-failure to stop for blue lights#LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/7pwxIhjgQQ — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 28, 2018

