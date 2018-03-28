Lexington Man Sentenced to 50 Years For Sexually Assaulting 2 Minors

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 50 years without parole after being convicted for sexually assaulting two minors.

Officials say Matthew Darazs,39, assaulted both minors on multiple occasions over the course of several years.

Darazs pled guilty on Tuesday to three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor –2 nd degree and one count of Assault and Battery – 1 st degree.

Circuit Court Judge William P. Keesley imposed a combined sentence of 50 years on multiple charges. Under state law, the criminal sexual conduct charges are classified as “no parole” offenses.

“We commend the bravery of these young survivors and the hard work of law enforcement in this case,” Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. “This sentence also protects our community by removing this predator from our midst. We are thankful that justice was served today.”

The West Columbia Police Department began an investigation on July 25, 2016, after one of the victims reported a series of sexual assaults that had been committed against her by Darazs in both Lexington County and Richland County. The investigation determined that Darazs began sexually assaulting the victim as a young child and that the assaults continued through adolescence.

In addition to the sexual assaults, the victim was threatened by Darazs at knife point when she was 16 years old.

As the investigation progressed, a second victim, also a minor, reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Darazs in both Lexington County and Richland County.