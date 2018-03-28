Suspect with outstanding warrant found hiding in attic after short car chase: Deputies





SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s office say a man with an outstanding warrant led them on a brief chase on North Milton Road before crashing on Monday.

Demetrius Johnson was later found hiding in an attic of a Woodlawn Avenue home and is accused of failing to stop for blue lights when deputies tried to stop the gold color Nissan he was driving.

Johnson, 32, is also charged with possession of crack cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, wanted person (outstanding arrest warrant) and wanted person (probation, parole and pardon service).

