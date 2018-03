Scientists invent robot fish

BOSTON, MA (WOLO) – Scientists at M.I.T. have designed a robotic fish that can swim naturally alongside other fish while spying on them.

“Sofi” is an 18-inch-long robot fish with a fisheye lens. The fish is made of a soft silicone rubber, flexible plastic and 3D-printed pieces.

The quiet motor-powered tail copies the movements of real fish.