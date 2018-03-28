What’s Causing This Orange Snow?





Parts of Eastern Europe got a good dose of orange snow earlier this week. It’s caused by sand storms in the Sahara Desert that push tons of sand particle high up in the air.

“There has been a lot of lifted sand or dust originating from North Africa and the Sahara, from sandstorms, which have formed in the desert,” meteorologist Steven Keates told The Independent. “Looking at satellite imagery from NASA, it shows a lot of sand and dust in the atmosphere drifting across the Mediterranean. When it rains or snows, it drags down whatever is up there, if there is sand in the atmosphere.”

Here’s the complete article: https://www.wellandgood.com/good-travel/orange-snow-europe-spring/