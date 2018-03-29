3 former Clemson football players arrested, charged with armed robbery





ESPN – Three former college football players were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Clemson, South Carolina, on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

C.J. Fuller and Jadar Johnson, who both played for Clemson, and former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint after allegedly forcing their way into the person’s apartment in downtown Clemson. According to a news release from Clemson police, the three men knocked on the person’s door before forcing their way in, taking cash and a cell phone, and then fleeing toward a parking garage.

Police responded to the scene at around 4 p.m., and the three men were arrested later in the day. Fuller, Johnson and Ferguson are being held in Clemson City Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.

Johnson started at safety for Clemson’s national championship team in 2016, earning first-team All-ACC honors. He joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent but left the team for what he later called mental health reasons. Johnson participated in Clemson’s pro day earlier this month, as he hoped to return to football. He was set to play in the inaugural Spring League, a showcase for NFL hopefuls, in Austin, Texas.

Fuller started three games at running back last season but was leapfrogged by Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster. Fuller announced in February that he had left the team to become a graduate transfer for the 2018 season. He had yet to select a new college team.

Ferguson, a native of Easley, South Carolina, had 22 tackles in 27 games over three seasons at Duke. In January, he left the program.

ABC Columbia will have more on this story on the news at 6 and 11.

Follow our Sports Team, Mike Gillespie and Greg Brzozowski