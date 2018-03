Adam Hill to start Thursday night vs. Tennessee





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Sources have confirmed to ABC Columbia that Gamecock pitcher Adam Hill will start Thursday night against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Hill sat out last weekend’s series against Georgia with shoulder tendinitis.

The Gamecock ace is having his best season as a Gamecock, leading the Gamecocks in strikeouts (49) and ranking second in innings pitched (27.2).

Carolina hosts Tennessee at 7:30 tonight on ESPNU.