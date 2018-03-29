Airport HS principal resigns





Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Lexington School District 2 confirms Airport High School Principal Brad Coleman has resigned.

The school board voted Thursday evening to accept the resignation of Brad Coleman.

Coleman had been on administrative leave since February when former Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler was fired and ultimately charged with two counts of sexual battery of a student.

Diimmler is accused of having a romantic relationship with a 19 year old student.