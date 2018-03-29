Braves set opening day roster





ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today officially set their 25-man roster for Opening Day after placing INF Johan Camargo (right oblique muscle strain), LHP Luiz Gohara (left ankle sprain), LHP Jacob Lindgren (left elbow surgery) and RHP Chase Whitley (right heel infection) on the 10-day disabled list. All four moves are retroactive to March 26, 2018. The final roster includes 12 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and five outfielders.

The Braves have six players who made their first Opening Day roster, including two rookies in RHP Shane Carle and LHP A.J. Minter, who changed his number to 33 this season. The other four players who will be part of their first Opening Day roster are LHP Sam Freeman, LHP Sean Newcomb, INF Ozzie Albies and OF Lane Adams.

This season will mark OF Nick Markakis’ team-high 13th Opening Day overall and his fourth with Atlanta. Seven of the players on the roster (Carle, RHP Brandon McCarthy, C Chris Stewart, INF Charlie Culberson, INF/OF Ryan Flaherty, OF Peter Bourjos and OF Preston Tucker) will be wearing a Braves uniform for the first time in their career, while 10 players are returning from last year’s opener.

The average age of the Opening Day roster is 29, compared to 30 for last year’s version. The oldest player is 39-year-old RHP Peter Moylan, while 21-year-old Albies is the youngest.

The Braves will play host to Philadelphia at 4:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Southeast) today to open the season. Right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran makes his Atlanta-franchise record fifth consecutive Opening Day start, facing RHP Aaron Nola.

PITCHERS (12): LHP Rex Brothers, RHP Shane Carle, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, LHP Sam Freeman, RHP Brandon McCarthy, LHP A.J. Minter, RHP Peter Moylan, LHP Sean Newcomb, RHP José Ramírez, RHP Julio Teheran, RHP Arodys Vizcaíno, RHP Dan Winkler

CATCHERS (3): Tyler Flowers, Chris Stewart, Kurt Suzuki

INFIELDERS (5): Ozzie Albies, Charlie Culberson, Ryan Flaherty, Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELDERS (5): Lane Adams, Peter Bourjos, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, Preston Tucker