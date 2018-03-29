Car Crashes into Utility Pole, Restaurant, One Dead in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One person is dead after a police chase ended when a suspect struck a utility pole and crashed into a restaurant, say Richland County Deputies.

According to officials, the passenger in the car died and the driver was taken to the hospital.

After the suspect hit a utility pole, officials say it fell onto a Deputy’s car, the officer was not hurt.

Deputies say the suspects car then crashed into a waffle house, starting a fire that was quickly put out.

The crash happened at the corner of Farrow Road and Parklane Road.

We are continuiing to follow this developing story.

