CPD need help identifying robbery suspect





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a man in connection with a robbery that happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

Officials say the suspect is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle parked at 901 Colleton Street. He then used the victim’s credit card at a local gas station.

If you have any information please call 1-888-CRIME-SC & help us catch the suspect.