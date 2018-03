CPD searching for suspect in connection with car break-ins





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department needs help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into two trucks at Stadium Village Lofts on Key Rd. last weekend.

According to CPD, he swiped credit cards from the trucks and used them at a local gas station.

If you have any information please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC